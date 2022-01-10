Menu
Jeanine V. Pesek
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Jeanine V. Pesek, 71, of Gibbon died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Art Faesser officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. vigil/prayer service.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
NE
Jan
11
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
NE
Jan
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
May the peace of Heaven hold your hearts through this difficult time. She will be greatly missed by her art friends. I was honored to call her friend
Beth Jasnoch
Friend
January 11, 2022
Sending prayers for Gods comfort and care during this difficult time.
Pat (Dzingle) Compton
Other
January 8, 2022
