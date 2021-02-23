LINCOLN - Marion Jeanne Henderson, 80, of Lexington died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Face coverings will be required.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating. Face coverings will be required. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.

Family interment will be at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

Jeanne was born Jan. 7, 1941, to William and Viola (White) Kotschwar in Farnam.

Jean married Ivan Jerrold Henderson on June 26, 1959. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Terri Brinck of Burlington, Iowa; sons, Todd Henderson of Mesa, Arizona, and Troy Henderson of Lincoln; siblings, Alice Fickenscher of Surprise, Arizona, Mabel Conklin of Sterling, Illinois, and Glenn Kotschwar of Chadron; and one grandson.

Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 23, 2021.