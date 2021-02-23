Menu
Jeanne Henderson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
LINCOLN - Marion Jeanne Henderson, 80, of Lexington died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Face coverings will be required.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating. Face coverings will be required. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Family interment will be at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Jeanne was born Jan. 7, 1941, to William and Viola (White) Kotschwar in Farnam.
Jean married Ivan Jerrold Henderson on June 26, 1959. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Terri Brinck of Burlington, Iowa; sons, Todd Henderson of Mesa, Arizona, and Troy Henderson of Lincoln; siblings, Alice Fickenscher of Surprise, Arizona, Mabel Conklin of Sterling, Illinois, and Glenn Kotschwar of Chadron; and one grandson.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Feb
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Terri and family: Sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Haven't seen you since UNL and Fiat X1/9 days. Prayers up.
Scott Anderson
February 26, 2021
