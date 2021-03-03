Menu
Jeffrey Axtell
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
REFUGIO, Texas - Jeffrey Axtell, 45, of Refugio, Texas, formerly of Kearney, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Texas.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Jeffrey Dean Axtell was born Feb. 2, 1976, in Kearney to Donald Axtell Sr. and Sandra (Brown) Axtell.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Axtell of Refugio, Texas; children, Kamden and Kalyssa Axtell of Refugio, Texas, Tyler Kuehn of Kearney and Rylan Axtell of North Platte; stepchildren, Kyra and Kaleb Grabast of Brownwood, Texas; parents, Sandy (Ronnie) Edson of Kearney and Donald Sr. (Ginger) Axtell of Odessa; and siblings, Angie Vasquez of Hickman, Donnie Axtell of Shelton, Jon Axtell of Kearney, Jenny Rodriguez of Shelton, Brook DeLong of Iowa and Shelly Krotz of Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home
Kearney, NE
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
Remember Jeff as one of my youth bowlers. Prayers to the family
Donna Mclaughlin
March 4, 2021
