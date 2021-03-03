REFUGIO, Texas - Jeffrey Axtell, 45, of Refugio, Texas, formerly of Kearney, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Texas.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Jeffrey Dean Axtell was born Feb. 2, 1976, in Kearney to Donald Axtell Sr. and Sandra (Brown) Axtell.

Survivors include his wife, Amanda Axtell of Refugio, Texas; children, Kamden and Kalyssa Axtell of Refugio, Texas, Tyler Kuehn of Kearney and Rylan Axtell of North Platte; stepchildren, Kyra and Kaleb Grabast of Brownwood, Texas; parents, Sandy (Ronnie) Edson of Kearney and Donald Sr. (Ginger) Axtell of Odessa; and siblings, Angie Vasquez of Hickman, Donnie Axtell of Shelton, Jon Axtell of Kearney, Jenny Rodriguez of Shelton, Brook DeLong of Iowa and Shelly Krotz of Kearney.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 3, 2021.