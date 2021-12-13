Menu
Jeffrey Charles Hedstrom
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE
MANVEL, Texas. - Jeffrey Charles Hedstrom, 56, of Manvel, Texas, former Minden, Neb., resident, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at home under hospice care due to stomach cancer.
Private burial services for family and friends will be at Minden Cemetery in the spring of 2022. For additional information, please contact Craig Funeral Home at Minden.
Jeff currently resided in Manvel and lived many years in Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida, doing custom home building construction.
--
Jeff was born June 2, 1965, at Topeka, Kan. and grew up in California, New York City, Virginia, Kansas, and he later settled in Florida and Texas.
Jeff loved the outdoors, fishing and carpentry. His gentle soul and humorous personality will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his sister, Becky Naser, and son, William Hedstrom.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Robert L Hedstrom and mother Norma Jean Shore O'Neill, and his brother Robert Hedstrom.
Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 13, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
