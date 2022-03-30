LAMAR, Missouri - Jerald "Jerry" Dean Hibberd, 82, Sheldon, Mo., died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. April 10 at Milo Fire-barn in Milo, Mo.

Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry was born Feb. 11, 1940, in Gibbon, Nebraska, to Max and Edith Hibberd, the fifth of 14 children.

On July 1, 1962, he married Donna Mae Gottfried.

Survivors include his wife, Donna, of the home; a son, Jamie of Springfield, Mo.; and his daughter, Cathy, also of the home.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 30, 2022.