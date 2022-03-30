Jerald 'Jerry' Hibberd

Sheldon, Mo. resident, 82

LAMAR, Mo. - Jerald (Jerry) Dean Hibberd, 82, Sheldon, MO., died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar, Mo.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on April 10th at the Milo Fire-barn, in Milo, Mo.

Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada, Mo. is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry was born Feb. 11, 1940, in Gibbon, Neb. to Max and Edith Hibberd, the 5th of 14 children.

On July 1, 1962, he married Donna Mae Gottfried.

Survivors include his wife, Donna, of the home; a son, Jamie, Springfield, Mo.; and his daughter, Cathy, also of the home.