Jerald Lee "Jerry" Johnson
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
LINCOLN - Jerald Lee "Jerry" Johnson, 81, of Holdrege died May 22, 2021, at his daughter's home in Lincoln.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating.
An inurnment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. Casual attire is requested by the family.
Jerry's service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
A memorial book signing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home in Holdrege.
Jerry was born in Orleans on March 8, 1940, to Malvin Levoy and Etta Helen (Seery) Johnson.
On April 20, 1968, Jerry got married. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Survivors include his children, Jody Lewis of Potter, Jolene Washington of Lincoln, Jamie Johnson of Holdrege, Joan Johnson of Holdrege and Joshua Johnson a of Holdrege; one sister Winona Barker of Lexington; one stepbrother Marvin Hanson of Holdrege; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 1, 2021.
