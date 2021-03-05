Menu
Jeramy Underwood
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
LEXINGTON - Jeramy K. Underwood, 30, of Lexington died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home in Lexington.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Keufner officiating. The service will be livestreamed via tlclex.org. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arapahoe Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington.
Jeramy was born Dec. 4, 1990, in Lexington to Arthur and Elsie (Barta) Underwood.
On Oct. 11, 2014, he married Rebecca Stonerook.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Underwood of Lexington; children, Zane Poole of Grand Island, Cameron Underwood, Harley Underwood, Amerika Underwood and Historia Underwood, all of Lexington; mother, Elsie Underwood of Lexington; sister, Amanda Gonzalez of Grand Island; brothers, Justin Underwood of Lexington, Arthur Underwood Jr. of Overton and Jesus Gonzalez of Grand Island; and grandparents, Harmon Barta of Lexington, Bud and Gwen DeVries of Arapahoe and Mary DeVries of Oxford.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Mar
9
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lexington, NE
Mar
9
Burial
12:30p.m.
Arapahoe Cemetery
Arapahoe, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 Entries
JONI peterson
Friend
March 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kyle & paisley Underwood
Family
March 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Fayeann Underwood Alicia sanchez
Family
March 9, 2021
There is a tender touch of the Lord given to us in our times of loss. It’s a touch that wipes away tears and comforts our sorrows. It’s a healing touch by His Spirit that gently draws us under the shelter of His wings.
Stanley & jeri Underwood
Family
March 9, 2021
Words can’t express how sorry we are for your loss. Our hearts and thoughts go out to Elsie and all of Jeramy’s family and friends. We will pray for strength for all of you, now and in the days ahead.
John, Tammy, & Carrie Kerner
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts. He will be greatly missed. Stay strong. Melanie Plummer and family
Melanie Plummer
Family
March 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Tate
March 9, 2021
With deepest sympathy at this difficult time prayers being sent, Jeremy will be forever in our families hearts and memories and greatly missed.
Patricia Tate
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss . I know your pain and sorrow.
Ida Morgan
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathies during this difficult time. Your all in my thoughts and prayers.
Kymberly Feiler
Friend
March 8, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eric Beck
Friend
March 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Lifting all of you up in many prayers.
Jan McCracken
Friend
March 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you
Jackie Huxoll
Friend
March 5, 2021
Deepest Sympathies
Robert Leverington
Family
March 5, 2021
My friend, your Uncle Terry, called to share his sorrow with his pastor. My heart hurts for you all. You will be in my prayers
Murry Jay Johnston
Friend
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results