LEXINGTON - Jeramy K. Underwood, 30, of Lexington died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home in Lexington.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Keufner officiating. The service will be livestreamed via tlclex.org.
Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arapahoe Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington.
Jeramy was born Dec. 4, 1990, in Lexington to Arthur and Elsie (Barta) Underwood.
On Oct. 11, 2014, he married Rebecca Stonerook.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Underwood of Lexington; children, Zane Poole of Grand Island, Cameron Underwood, Harley Underwood, Amerika Underwood and Historia Underwood, all of Lexington; mother, Elsie Underwood of Lexington; sister, Amanda Gonzalez of Grand Island; brothers, Justin Underwood of Lexington, Arthur Underwood Jr. of Overton and Jesus Gonzalez of Grand Island; and grandparents, Harmon Barta of Lexington, Bud and Gwen DeVries of Arapahoe and Mary DeVries of Oxford.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 5, 2021.