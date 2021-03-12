GRANT - Jeremiah Lee Wolfe, 44, of North Platte died unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, as the result of a truck unloading accident near Grant. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Rex Adams officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Oconto. Jeremiah was born Dec. 6, 1976, in Lexington to Gregory and Deanna (Terry) Wolfe. Survivors include the love of his life, Kim Carruthers, of North Platte; his parents, Greg and Deanna Wolfe of Cozad; children, Briann Wolfe of Broken Bow, Tyler Wolfe of North Platte, Bailey Wolfe of Kearney, Tate Wolfe of North Platte and Destry Jorgensen of Cambridge; and his brother Daniel Wolfe of Gothenburg.
I still can't believe your gone. Your smile, your fun loving spirit, your shenanigans, your love of fishing is missed so very much! Praying for your family, Kim and the kids you have our deepest sympathy. Aldo, Heather and the kids.
March 18, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Wolfe family. We wish you comfort and peace during this most difficult time. I was so glad I got to connect with Jeremiah this past September. We had a great conversation and talked about getting the the Wolfe families together for a family reunion. I hope we can still make this happen in honor of Jeremiah's memory.
Dick Wolfe
Family
March 18, 2021
Kimmy and all the kids, I am so sorry for your loss. Jeremiah was always friendly and kind in the short time I knew him. Know you are in our thoughts during this rough time.
Kim Kramer
Acquaintance
March 17, 2021
Broken Bow McDonald's
March 14, 2021
Jeremy, you were taken away from all of us way too soon.. You'll always and forever missed but never forgotten..May you rest in peace dear..Thoughts and prayers to your family and dear friends
Heather
Friend
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He was always upbeat and nice to work with.if you need anything just ask.
Mike dailey
March 12, 2021
Tim Fecht
March 12, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss and God bless you. RIP Jeremiah
James Andersen
Family
March 12, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I knew Jeremiah when he was a student at SEM high school. He was a nice kid and I enjoyed having him in class. He was always cheerful and everyone liked him.
Janna Pierce
Teacher
March 12, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to all
Carmen Wempen
Classmate
March 12, 2021
I remember our younger years. All of us kids always playing together or getting in trouble together. lol. It’s really hard to believe that you are gone. I will always remember you cuz. Love you and one day we will see each other again.