GRANT - Jeremiah Lee Wolfe, 44, of North Platte died unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, as the result of a truck unloading accident near Grant.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Rex Adams officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Oconto.

Jeremiah was born Dec. 6, 1976, in Lexington to Gregory and Deanna (Terry) Wolfe.

Survivors include the love of his life, Kim Carruthers, of North Platte; his parents, Greg and Deanna Wolfe of Cozad; children, Briann Wolfe of Broken Bow, Tyler Wolfe of North Platte, Bailey Wolfe of Kearney, Tate Wolfe of North Platte and Destry Jorgensen of Cambridge; and his brother Daniel Wolfe of Gothenburg.



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 12, 2021.