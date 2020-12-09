Menu
Jeremy J. Haussermann
1976 - 2020
BORN
1976
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Jeremy J. Haussermann, 44, of rural Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at New Life Church in Kearney with the Rev. Dean Buse officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
--
Jeremy was born June 8, 1976, to Wanda and Daryl Haussermann. Jeremy lived in Kearney all his life until the day he passed. He worked for Domino's in Kearney as their general manager for 10 years. He loved all of his workers. They were not just his friends; they were his family. They called him "Mom" and they went to him for anything and he would never hesitate to help.
Jeremy was our hero. He was always worried about everyone else and not himself. He was the definition of the perfect dad. His family was always his main priority. We will always love you "You Big Teddy Bear." Say Hi to grandma Eva, uncle Eric, and all of our loved ones in heaven. You are the best papa to your grandson Dawson. You will forever live within him.
Survivors include his life partner, Shannon Haussermann; their children, Jaden, Jacie and Eric Haussermann; his grandson, Dawson Haussermann; his mother Wanda Haussermann; father and stepmother, Daryl and Heidi Haussermann; brothers, Adam Haussermann and his wife Linda Haussermann; and Aaron Haussermann; along with several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Haussermann; grandparents, Bessie and Raymond Hird, Ruby and Ivan Haussermann; mother-in-law Eva Smith (O'Brien); and many loved ones.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE
Dec
11
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
New Life Church
Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shannon, Jaden, Jacie and Eric. If ever you need to talk ill listen, if ever you need to cry ill let you with no questions or words. If ever you need a hug , my arms are open. You feel like you need to get away, I have an extra room. WE ARE FAMILY AND I LOVE ALL OF YOU. THINKING OF OF YOU ALWAYS TAMMIE
tammie young
December 10, 2020
You were my best friend and now you´re my beautiful angel. This doesn´t feel real at all but I love you dad with all of my heart. Things will not be the same without your goofy personality and your big heart. I miss you and I hope you´re up there with grandma partying on. I love you dad, forever and always. Please keep an eye on mom, Jaden, Dawson, and Eric. We miss and love you so much. We are missing a huge piece of our heart and I hope you´re not in pain anymore. I love you dad
Jacie Haussermann
December 5, 2020
Jeremy was a great person, he was kind, caring, funny, and had a contagious smile. He loved his family with his whole heart, they were his world. He was the guy you could count on no matter what. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Jeremy, you are loved and missed so much.
Token Kennedy
December 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are out to Jeremy's family.
Shane Klinginsmith
December 4, 2020
Loved ya, Jeremiah :)
Emma Meyers
December 3, 2020
