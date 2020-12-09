KEARNEY - Jeremy J. Haussermann, 44, of rural Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at New Life Church in Kearney with the Rev. Dean Buse officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
--
Jeremy was born June 8, 1976, to Wanda and Daryl Haussermann. Jeremy lived in Kearney all his life until the day he passed. He worked for Domino's in Kearney as their general manager for 10 years. He loved all of his workers. They were not just his friends; they were his family. They called him "Mom" and they went to him for anything and he would never hesitate to help.
Jeremy was our hero. He was always worried about everyone else and not himself. He was the definition of the perfect dad. His family was always his main priority. We will always love you "You Big Teddy Bear." Say Hi to grandma Eva, uncle Eric, and all of our loved ones in heaven. You are the best papa to your grandson Dawson. You will forever live within him.
Survivors include his life partner, Shannon Haussermann; their children, Jaden, Jacie and Eric Haussermann; his grandson, Dawson Haussermann; his mother Wanda Haussermann; father and stepmother, Daryl and Heidi Haussermann; brothers, Adam Haussermann and his wife Linda Haussermann; and Aaron Haussermann; along with several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Haussermann; grandparents, Bessie and Raymond Hird, Ruby and Ivan Haussermann; mother-in-law Eva Smith (O'Brien); and many loved ones.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 9, 2020.