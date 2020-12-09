You were my best friend and now you´re my beautiful angel. This doesn´t feel real at all but I love you dad with all of my heart. Things will not be the same without your goofy personality and your big heart. I miss you and I hope you´re up there with grandma partying on. I love you dad, forever and always. Please keep an eye on mom, Jaden, Dawson, and Eric. We miss and love you so much. We are missing a huge piece of our heart and I hope you´re not in pain anymore. I love you dad

Jacie Haussermann December 5, 2020