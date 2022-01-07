KEARNEY - Jerry L. Miller, 80, of Kearney died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 17, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Revs. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or to Alzheimer's Association
Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.