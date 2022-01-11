KEARNEY - Jerry Lee Miller, 80, of Kearney died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Rosemary, and his Triple A Girls. He was 80 when he died from a six-year battle with Alzheimer's.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Revs. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
Jerry was a husband, a father, grandfather and gardener extraodinaire.
He was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Gothenburg to Niels Herman and Freda (Christensen) Miller. He was also welcomed by his five sisters.
He graduated from Gothenburg High in 1960. He started at Kearney State College that fall and was the first in his family to go to college. He studied math and science until he got a job at Rockwell International in 1963.
Jerry met Rosemary Ann Felt at Foote Convenience Plaza and told his friend, "I'm going to marry her." On March 28, 1968, he did just that.
He completed KSC while working as a senior design engineer at Rockwell, and he graduated from KSC in 1973 with a bachelor's in math and physics. He continued working at Rockwell until 1985, when Rockwell moved to North Carolina. He then worked at Delux Manufacturing, Ag Dryer and Chief Industries. He retired in 2004. Perhaps his greatest joys were his daughters and grandchildren. His passion was his family, and his jovial spirit was felt by all. Jerry delighted in his role as grandpa. His face lit up when he saw a grandchild. He played games with them, snuggled with them, acted silly with them, talked to them. He truly loved those grandkids with all his heart.
Jerry was a lover of all kinds of gardening, woodworking, photography, stargazing, grilling, golfing and listening to music. One of his proud moments was when he got a hole-in-one at Meadowlark Hills. Jerry was a kind and gentle soul, who always had a kind word to say about everyone. Jerry was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2015. In spite of this he and Rosemary were able to go on many bus trips with old friends and new friends. He was able to live at home until May 2021 when he entered Prairie View Gardens. After contacting COVID at the end of August, he was hospitalized and then moved to St. John's where he lived for four months. Jerry entered the kingdom of heaven and was welcomed with loving arms once again by his parents and sisters.
Survivors include his wife; his Triple A Girls and sons-in-law, Amy (Layne) Lueders of Blair, Anne (Kelly) Roberts of Leawood, Kan., and Ashley (David) Klein of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Grace, Samuel and Theodore Lueders, Tallula and Abraham Roberts, and Brigham and Whitaker Klein, nieces and nephews and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Fern (Harry) Lemaster, Maxine (Dale) Cain, Imogene (Robert) Bailey, Betty Lou (Dale) Clark, and Eldene (LaVerne) Pollat.
Our thanks to AseraCare Hospice, Good Samaritan Society-St. John's and Prairie View Gardens for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association
in Jerry's memory.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 11, 2022.