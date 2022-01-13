Menu
Jerry Lee Miller
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Jerry Lee Miller, 80, of Kearney died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Rosemary, and his Triple A Girls following a six-year battle with Alzheimer's.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with Revs. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.
Inurnment will be at a later date. The service will be livestreamed through the church website or on the First Lutheran Church Facebook page.
The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask.
Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Lutheran Church
Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rosemary, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your girls.
Rosie Goldberg
School
January 19, 2022
Rosemary and Girls: Thinking and Praying for you all...
Deb Bausch
Friend
January 18, 2022
Thinking of you, Rosemary and family, and extend to you our deepest sympathy.
Ernie and Verla Matuschka
Friend
January 11, 2022
