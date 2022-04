KEARNEY - Jerry Lee Miller, 80, of Kearney died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Rosemary, and his Triple A Girls following a six-year battle with Alzheimer's.Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with Revs. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.Inurnment will be at a later date. The service will be livestreamed through the church website or on the First Lutheran Church Facebook page.The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask.Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer's Association Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.