Jerry Miller

Kearney resident, 80

KEARNEY - Jerry Lee Miller, 80, of Kearney died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Rosemary, and his Triple A Girls from a six-year battle with Alzheimer's.

Memorial services will be at 11a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev's. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Dr. Rick Carlson officiating. The service will also be live streamed through the church website or on the First Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. Those attending are encouraged to wear a masks.

Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or to Alzheimer's Association.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.