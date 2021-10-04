KEARNEY - Jerry Volquardsen, 62, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Faith United Church in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Gene Volquardsen was born April 8, 1959, in Kearney to Alvin and Charlene (Marks) Volquardsen. He grew up in Gibbon and received his education from Gibbon High School in 1977. Following graduation, he worked at Eaton Corporation before moving to Texas where he worked construction. He later moved to Wisconsin where he worked as a heavy equipment operator at an asphalt company until his health did not allow him to work anymore. He loved his 1978 Trans Am, classic cars, Diet Coke and cats.
Jerry was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and International Union of Operating Engineers.
Survivors include his brothers, Randy and Diane Volquardsen of Omaha, and Darryl and Denise Volquardsen of Gibbon; nieces and nephews, Jason and Sarah Volquardsen of Kearney, Johnny and Christina Ellis of Wahoo, Zachary and Bridget Volquardsen of Kearney, and Matt and Emily Steenson of Wolbach; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Luca and London Hogins, Jeron and Jade Steenson, and Oliver and Knox Volquardsen.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice or Kearney Tackles Cancer.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 4, 2021.