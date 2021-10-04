Menu
Jerry Volquardsen
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Jerry Volquardsen, 62, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Faith United Church in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Jerry Gene Volquardsen was born April 8, 1959, in Kearney to Alvin and Charlene (Marks) Volquardsen. He grew up in Gibbon and received his education from Gibbon High School in 1977. Following graduation, he worked at Eaton Corporation before moving to Texas where he worked construction. He later moved to Wisconsin where he worked as a heavy equipment operator at an asphalt company until his health did not allow him to work anymore. He loved his 1978 Trans Am, classic cars, Diet Coke and cats.
Jerry was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and International Union of Operating Engineers.
Survivors include his brothers, Randy and Diane Volquardsen of Omaha, and Darryl and Denise Volquardsen of Gibbon; nieces and nephews, Jason and Sarah Volquardsen of Kearney, Johnny and Christina Ellis of Wahoo, Zachary and Bridget Volquardsen of Kearney, and Matt and Emily Steenson of Wolbach; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Luca and London Hogins, Jeron and Jade Steenson, and Oliver and Knox Volquardsen.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice or Kearney Tackles Cancer.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 4, 2021.
Jerry was such a kind classmate. Never fail, he would honor our class reunions showing up with a smile on his face behind the wheel of his Trans Am. He was a fellow high school athlete and always wished I could have had a little of his height and strength. My deepest sympathies to his brothers and family.
Nancy Lasich
October 6, 2021
Never known anyone who was so good....and endured so meny heath issues for so many years....yet stayed positive and his body just would continue to fight...right up to the end....I always think of strength and honesty and honor whenever I hear Volquartson name....
Brenda Graham
Family
October 6, 2021
I have had five best friends in my life and Jerry was one of them. If I had a brother I would want one just like him. He will always walk beside me through life. Thank you for your kindness and friendship.
Dale Manchester Jr.
October 5, 2021
Our Sympathy to Jerry´s family. We delivered meals to him and he was such a pleasant man to visit with. Always met me at the door with a big smile and sometimes a treat for us!
Nancy Gumb
October 4, 2021
I will miss his big voice and his gentle way. A very good friend during and after high school. A big force on the high school football field and basketball court. Our thoughts and prayers for his family at time time of great loss!
Kent Vollenweider
October 3, 2021
