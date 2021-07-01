Menu
Jesse Onate Jr.
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE

Jesse Onate, Jr.

Gibbon resident, 89

KEARNEY - Jesse Onate Jr., 89, of Gibbon died Monday, June 28, 2021, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon with the the Rev. Don Rodriguez officiating.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

--

Jesse was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Manvel, North Dakota to Jesus and Cruz (Ortiz) Onate. At the age of 11, he moved to Gibbon where he received his education from Gibbon Public Schools.

On Nov. 15, 1950, Jesse married Cora Whiting in Kearney. The couple made their home in Gibbon where Jesse was self-employed in the salvage industry.

Jesse enjoyed attending auctions and consignment shops. Most of all he loved the time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his son, Nicky Onate and wife, Karen of Gibbon; daughters, Debra Onate and special friend John Wolf of Kearney, Terri Oliver and husband, Rusty of Gibbon, Lori Tucker and husband, Tim of Omaha; ; brother, Frank Onate and wife Joan of Harker Heights, Texas; sisters, Marcie Galavez and husband, Dom of Gibbon, Tomise Livers and husband, Glenn of Lincoln, Mary Buell and husband, John of Jackson, Missouri, and Bernice King and husband, David of Kansas City, Missouri; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cora Onate; sons, Jesse "Sonny" Onate, Jacob "Jake" Onate and Eric Onate; sister, Lupe and brother, Nick.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Riverside Cemetery
Gibbon, NE
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your Simplot Family
July 2, 2021
