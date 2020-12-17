LEXINGTON - Jim M. Lundgren, 75, of Lexington died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Anne Gahn officiating. Masks are mandatory at the church. The service will be livestreamed from the church at firstchurchlex.org.
Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery near Lexington.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday with family present 5-6 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington.
Jim was born June 28, 1945, in Douglas, Arizona, to Gilbert G. and Anna E. (Batie) Lundgren.
He married Donna Jean Joliffe on Oct. 3, 1965. She preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 1987.
Survivors include his sons, Scott Lundgren of Scott City, Kansas, and Jeff Lundgren of Cozad; and four grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 17, 2020.