Jim M. Lundgren
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
LEXINGTON - Jim M. Lundgren, 75, of Lexington died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Anne Gahn officiating. Masks are mandatory at the church. The service will be livestreamed from the church at firstchurchlex.org. Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery near Lexington.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday with family present 5-6 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington.
Jim was born June 28, 1945, in Douglas, Arizona, to Gilbert G. and Anna E. (Batie) Lundgren.
He married Donna Jean Joliffe on Oct. 3, 1965. She preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 1987.
Survivors include his sons, Scott Lundgren of Scott City, Kansas, and Jeff Lundgren of Cozad; and four grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Dec
19
Service
10:00a.m.
livestreamed from the church at firstchurchlex.org
NE
Dec
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim was a great man and loved by many. Just reading his obit lets me know that he will long be remembered. My condolences to his family.
Kae Robison (maiden name)
December 19, 2020
