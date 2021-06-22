HOLDREGE - Jimmy Lee "Jim" Sutton, 75, of Holdrege died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sept. 5, 2020, at his home in Holdrege.

Memorial graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, south of Maxwell, with the Rev. Murray Jones officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the North Platte Honor Guard in conjunction with the Offutt Air Force Funeral Honors Team.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing, the family is honoring Jim's wish for cremation.

Jim was born Oct. 2, 1944, in Holdrege to Harvey Neil and Mildred Elizabeth (Johnson) Sutton.

He married Deborah J. Talbot.

Survivors include his brother Donald Sutton of Fullerton, California.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 22, 2021.