Jimmy Lee "Jim" Sutton
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
HOLDREGE - Jimmy Lee "Jim" Sutton, 75, of Holdrege died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sept. 5, 2020, at his home in Holdrege.
Memorial graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, south of Maxwell, with the Rev. Murray Jones officiating.
Military honors will be provided by the North Platte Honor Guard in conjunction with the Offutt Air Force Funeral Honors Team.
There will be no visitation or memorial book signing, the family is honoring Jim's wish for cremation.
Jim was born Oct. 2, 1944, in Holdrege to Harvey Neil and Mildred Elizabeth (Johnson) Sutton.
He married Deborah J. Talbot.
Survivors include his brother Donald Sutton of Fullerton, California.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
NE
Jun
25
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Ft. McPherson National Cemetery
12004 S Spur 56A, Maxwell, NE
