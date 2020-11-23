LINCOLN - Jo A. Royle, 71, of Pleasanton died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary and one hour prior to the service.
A recording of the service will posted on the funeral home website www.hlmkfuneral.com.
Please follow the city of Kearney mask mandate and social distancing for those attending the visitation and service.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 23, 2020.