Jo Royle
DIED
November 20, 2020
LINCOLN - Jo A. Royle, 71, of Pleasanton died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary and one hour prior to the service.
A recording of the service will posted on the funeral home website www.hlmkfuneral.com. Please follow the city of Kearney mask mandate and social distancing for those attending the visitation and service.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Please accept our sincere sympathy on Jo's passing.
Dick and Patti Wilson
November 23, 2020
our deepest sympathy for the loss of you wife,Mother, & Grandmother. She was a wonderful lady
Dick & Connie Riessland
November 21, 2020
So sorry to hear this, sending prayers and hugs to all. Jo was a great lady and will be missed by many.....
Debra Abels
November 21, 2020