LINCOLN - Jo A. Royle, 71, of Pleasanton died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service.
A recording of the service will posted on the funeral home website www.hlmkfuneral.com.
Please follow the city of Kearney mask mandate and social distancing for those attending the visitation and service.
--
Jo Ann Soule was born Aug. 31, 1949, in Scottsbluff to Roy and Helen (Gibbs) Soule. She graduated from Bushnell High School in 1967. She earned her teaching degree from Kearney State College. Jo taught in Ord for two years and then in Hazard.
Jo married Bob Royle on Aug. 8, 1969, in Wray, Colorado. She stayed home to raise their children. She later worked at Good Samaritan Hospital for 22 years. Jo and Bob most recently owned the Red Dawg Saloon in Pleasanton.
Jo was active in the Pleasanton community as she helped to establish the Pleasanton Rodeo and assisted with having a city display of fireworks for July Fourth celebrations.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Royle of Pleasanton; daughters, Kandy and Michael Eisenbarth of Lincoln, Kristi and Jeff Vollmer of Kearney; son, Ryan and Ashley Royle of Litchfield; grandchildren, Margaret Eisenbarth, Korbin Eisenbarth, Vinnie Vollmer, Tony Vollmer, Kelci Vollmer, Rowdy Royle and Rhyder Royle; sister, Judy and Steve Land of Gering; brother, Mike and Sonya Soule of Bear River, Wyoming; and sister-in-law, Kay Soule of Gering.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Rodney Royle; and brother, Ed Soule.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.