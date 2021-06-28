WICHITA, Kan. - JoAnn Gregory, 88, of Wichita, formerly of Holdrege, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at an assisted living facility in Wichita. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Cottonwood Cemetery near Burwell with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present. She was born May 29, 1933, at Burwell to H.B. "Mike" and Roine Ovlin (Worden) Johnson. She married Harry E. Gregory. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter Sherry Ann Miller-Tyson of Wichita; one grandson; and two great-grandchildren.
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
2 Entries
Sherry, I was so saddened to hear of your mom's passing. She attended Irene's funeral in January 2020 and it was so nice to see her again. Please accept our prayers and condolences for your loss.
Ron and Cindy Callan
Cindy (Boston) Callan
June 29, 2021
I enjoyed playing cards and just being with Jo Ann these past couple of years in Wichita. She will be missed by all who knew her.