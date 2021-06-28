WICHITA, Kan. - JoAnn Gregory, 88, of Wichita, formerly of Holdrege, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at an assisted living facility in Wichita.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Cottonwood Cemetery near Burwell with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present.

She was born May 29, 1933, at Burwell to H.B. "Mike" and Roine Ovlin (Worden) Johnson.

She married Harry E. Gregory. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter Sherry Ann Miller-Tyson of Wichita; one grandson; and two great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 28, 2021.