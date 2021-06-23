Menu
JoAnn Gregory
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
WICHITA, Kansas - JoAnn Gregory, 88, of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of Holdrege, Nebraska, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
Arrangements are pending with Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington st, Holdrege
Jul
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cottonwood Cemetery
1/2 mile South and 1/2 mile West of town, Burwell
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sherry, I was so saddened to hear of your mom's passing. She attended Irene's funeral in January 2020 and it was so nice to see her again. Please accept our prayers and condolences for your loss. Ron and Cindy Callan
Cindy (Boston) Callan
June 29, 2021
I enjoyed playing cards and just being with Jo Ann these past couple of years in Wichita. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary Susan Crisp
Friend
June 27, 2021
