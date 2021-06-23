WICHITA, Kansas - JoAnn Gregory, 88, of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of Holdrege, Nebraska, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Arrangements are pending with Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Sherry, I was so saddened to hear of your mom's passing. She attended Irene's funeral in January 2020 and it was so nice to see her again. Please accept our prayers and condolences for your loss.
Ron and Cindy Callan
Cindy (Boston) Callan
June 29, 2021
I enjoyed playing cards and just being with Jo Ann these past couple of years in Wichita. She will be missed by all who knew her.