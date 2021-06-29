Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
JoAnn Gregory
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE

JoAnn Gregory

Wichita, Kansas resident, 88

WICHITA, Ks. - JoAnn Gregory, 88, of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of Holdrege died Monday, June 21, 2021, at an assisted living in Wichita.

A graveside service will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Cottonwood Cemetery near Burwell with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present.

She was born in Burwell, on May 29, 1933, to H.B. "Mike" and Roine Ovlin (Worden) Johnson.

She married Harry E. Gregory. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Ann Miller-Tyson of Wichita; one grandson; two great grandchildren.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington st, Holdrege
Jul
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cottonwood Cemetery
1/2 mile South and 1/2 mile West of town, Burwell
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sherry, I was so saddened to hear of your mom's passing. She attended Irene's funeral in January 2020 and it was so nice to see her again. Please accept our prayers and condolences for your loss. Ron and Cindy Callan
Cindy (Boston) Callan
June 29, 2021
I enjoyed playing cards and just being with Jo Ann these past couple of years in Wichita. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary Susan Crisp
Friend
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results