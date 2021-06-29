JoAnn Gregory

Wichita, Kansas resident, 88

WICHITA, Ks. - JoAnn Gregory, 88, of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of Holdrege died Monday, June 21, 2021, at an assisted living in Wichita.

A graveside service will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Cottonwood Cemetery near Burwell with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present.

She was born in Burwell, on May 29, 1933, to H.B. "Mike" and Roine Ovlin (Worden) Johnson.

She married Harry E. Gregory. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Ann Miller-Tyson of Wichita; one grandson; two great grandchildren.