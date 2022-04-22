Menu
Joanna Busse
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
VALENTINE - Joanna Jean Busse, 82, of Valentine, formerly of Broken Bow, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Cherry Hills Estates Assisted Living in Valentine.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Phil Sloat officiating. The service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be in Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday with family greeting 4-6 p.m. at the mortuary.
Joanna was born June 20, 1939, at a farm home near Ansley to Wilmer (Bud) and Melva (Oxford) Dunkel.
She married Dale Thomas in 1958. They later divorced.
In 1972 she married Harvey Busse in Broken Bow. In 2004 he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Jackson of Valentine and Renee Sommer of Broken Bow; brothers, Don Dunkel of Lincoln and Dick of Ogallala; and seven grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Prayers to the Family... Joanna was a wonderful person!
Gail
Neighbor
April 21, 2022
Joanna you will be missed greatly. I have fond memories of You, Jean, and I down at the store volunteering. Such a warm kind hearted person you are. You were one of the first tenants to introduce yourself here at Custer Heights. Thank you for these heartwarming memories!! ❤
Gail
Neighbor
April 21, 2022
Thoughts and prayers to Deb and Renee. Although I haven’t seen your mom for many years I have such good memories of my cousin for being such a sweet and kind soul. God’s peace be with you❤
Trudy Weare
Family
April 21, 2022
Prayers to all the family. Prayers for Deb and Renee. May God be close to each of you in the coming months.
Karen and Don Hendrickson
Acquaintance
April 21, 2022
Thoughts and prayers to family and friends.
Addy Catlett
Friend
April 21, 2022
