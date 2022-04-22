VALENTINE - Joanna Jean Busse, 82, of Valentine, formerly of Broken Bow, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Cherry Hills Estates Assisted Living in Valentine.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Phil Sloat officiating. The service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be in Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday with family greeting 4-6 p.m. at the mortuary.
Joanna was born June 20, 1939, at a farm home near Ansley to Wilmer (Bud) and Melva (Oxford) Dunkel.
She married Dale Thomas in 1958. They later divorced.
In 1972 she married Harvey Busse in Broken Bow. In 2004 he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Jackson of Valentine and Renee Sommer of Broken Bow; brothers, Don Dunkel of Lincoln and Dick of Ogallala; and seven grandchildren.
