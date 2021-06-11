Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jocelyn America Aguirre Vasquez
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
GUATEMALA - Jocelyn America Aguirre Vasquez, 26, of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, died unexpectedly May 26, 2021, at Guatemala.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Matt Koperski officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
The casket will be closed. Burial will be at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery at Lexington.
She was born Jan. 26, 1995, in Lexington to Patricio Aguirre-Carrillo and Anabela Vasquez-Esquival.
Survivors include her parents, Patricio Aguirre-Carillo and Anabela Vasquez-Esquival; her brothers, Henry Aguirre Vasquez of Kearney and her twin brother, Roger Aguirre Vasquez of Omaha; grandparents, Hilaria Carrillo, Efrain Vasquez and America Esquival, all of Guatemala.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Jun
14
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Jun
15
Mass of Christian Burial
3:00p.m.
The Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
NE
Jun
15
Mass of Christian Burial
3:00p.m.
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.