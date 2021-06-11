GUATEMALA - Jocelyn America Aguirre Vasquez, 26, of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, died unexpectedly May 26, 2021, at Guatemala.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Matt Koperski officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

The casket will be closed. Burial will be at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery at Lexington.

She was born Jan. 26, 1995, in Lexington to Patricio Aguirre-Carrillo and Anabela Vasquez-Esquival.

Survivors include her parents, Patricio Aguirre-Carillo and Anabela Vasquez-Esquival; her brothers, Henry Aguirre Vasquez of Kearney and her twin brother, Roger Aguirre Vasquez of Omaha; grandparents, Hilaria Carrillo, Efrain Vasquez and America Esquival, all of Guatemala.





Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 11, 2021.