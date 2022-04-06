Menu
John Baxter
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
652 Main St.
Arapahoe, NE
Memorial service
Apr, 9 2022
2:00p.m.
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
KEARNEY - John Leslie Baxter, 76, of Arapahoe died on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
No viewing or visitation as cremation was chosen.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St., in Arapahoe with the Rev. George Probasco officiating.
Inurnment will be at Arapahoe Cemetery.
Military rites will be given by Edison American Legion and Army-Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard.
He was born on June 20, 1945, in Kearney to Bernhard L. and Phyllis (Mulford) Baxter.
He married Marj Hanson. They later divorced. He then married Vicky Sue Schmidt.
Survivors include his sons, Eric Baxter of Beaver City, Jesse Baxter of Grand Island, Michael Baxter of Holdrege and J.J. Baxter of Kearney; daughter, Danielle Logan of Kearney; and his brothers, Warren Baxter of Orleans, Steve Baxter of San Antonio, Texas, and Rod Baxter of Corpus Christi, Texas.


Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 6, 2022.
