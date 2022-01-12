KEARNEY - John C. Conroy, 93, of Oconto died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Kearney surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oconto with Father Jose Chavez officiating. Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Face coverings are optional.
Interment with military honors will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery near Eddyville.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
John was born Oct. 1, 1928, the fifth child of A. Laurence and Lauretta (Neville) Conroy at the family home near Lomax, Neb.
John attended District 65 at Lomax through the eighth grade. He was recognized for the top scholastic achievement award in Custer County that year. John graduated from Oconto High School with the class of 1946. He was honored this past summer with recognition for his 75 years as an alumnus.
He farmed with his father and brother after high school interrupted only by service to his country in the United States Army from 1951 until 1953 in the Korean War.
On May 7, 1955, John married Gladys McGaughey at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oconto. John and Gladys were married 62 years living the entire time on the farm southeast of Oconto.
John served on both church and community boards in the Oconto and Eddyville villages. He also served on the school boards at Lomax and S-E-M for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Oconto American Legion Post 250. John was a member of St. Patrick's and St. John's Capistran Churches. He served on the St. Patrick's Cemetery board until recently.
John had two passions in life, family and a good card game. He and granddaughter Michelle spent many nights taking on local competition at cribbage tournaments.
John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, soldier and a man of God.
Survivors include his children, Janet (Max) Adams of Norfolk, Jeanette Cronin (Rich Long) of Kearney, Greg (Cyndi) Conroy of Pender, Susan (David) Watts of Lincoln, Cheryl (Tom) Ludvik of Wahoo; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; three additional great-grands expected in February; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Gladys in 2017, sisters, Rose Walsh, Elizabeth Conroy, infant Conroy; brothers, Paul and Louis, James and Laurence; sisters-in-law; Grace Conroy, Bette Conroy and Bert Conroy; and a brother-in-law George Walsh.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to the Oconto Legion, S-E-M Scholars fund or St. John Capistran Catholic Church.
