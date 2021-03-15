Menu
John Junior Gishwiller
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
COZAD - John Junior Gishwiller, 90, of Cozad, formerly of Wilcox, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Emerald Nursing Home in Cozad.
Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Community Evangelical Free Church in Wilcox, with the Rev. Craig Cedar officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Inurnment will follow at the Wilcox Cemetery at Wilcox, with military honors provided by the Wilcox American Legion Post 377 in conjunction with the United States Navy Military Funeral Honors Team.
The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox is in charge of arrangements.
John was born on March 1, 1931, in Wilcox to John Gishwiller and Grace Wessels.
In 1952, John married LuAlice M. Strong. That marriage ended in1966. He then married Geraldine I. Hinrich in 1968. She preceded him in death on Dec. 1, 2001. In later years, John and his partner, Margaretha Kloepping of Cozad, have shared mutual support and companionship.
Survivors include his partner, Margaretha Kloepping of Cozad; his brother, David Gishwiller of Chino Hills, California; his children, Jon Leon Gishwiller of Bear River City, Utah, Linda Gilbreath of Joplin, Missouri, Guy Love of Hurst, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Community Evangelical Free Church
Wilcox, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
