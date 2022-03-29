Menu
John Harmon Sr
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - John Harmon, Sr., 87, of Broken Bow died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. The service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be held in the Broken Bow Cemetery with Military Honors.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday till service time at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Visit govierbrothers.com to sign the online guest book.
Survivors include his daughters Anna Feddersen of Kearney, Margaret Harmon of Broken Bow, Tammy Alexander of Omaha; son John Harmon of Broken Bow; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Met John while in high school working at Arrow Seed. One of the nicest men I ever met.
tom govier
March 29, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. God be with your family during this said time
Cathleen Leverington
Family
March 29, 2022
Condolences to John's family. He was a good friend to my Dad and Mom for many years.
Denise Erickson
Friend
March 28, 2022
My deepest sympathy & prayers
Stacei Hunt
March 28, 2022
Always present at family events, John will surely be missed. Deepest sympathies to Anna and family.
Leverington Robert
Family
March 28, 2022
