BROKEN BOW - John Harmon, Sr., 87, of Broken Bow died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. The service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be held in the Broken Bow Cemetery with Military Honors.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday till service time at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Visit govierbrothers.com
to sign the online guest book.
Survivors include his daughters Anna Feddersen of Kearney, Margaret Harmon of Broken Bow, Tammy Alexander of Omaha; son John Harmon of Broken Bow; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 29, 2022.