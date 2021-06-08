John Kerner

Lexington resident, 73

KEARNEY - John H. Kerner, 73, of Lexington died on June 3, 2021, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. In the weeks before his passing, John was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer that had metastasized to his liver, bones, and brain. His passing was due to complications of a pulmonary embolism caused by deep vein thrombosis, combined with pulmonary edema and bleeding from lung cancer.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 12th 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Lonna Grabenstein, Chaplain, ruralMED Home Health and Hospice, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Face Book page.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

John was born on Feb. 11, 1948 in Gregory, South Dakota to Albert and Lovina (Beavers) Kerner.

On June 1, 1969, he married Kathleen Larson in Loup City. She preceded him in death in March of 2021.

Survivors include his children; Tammy Kerner of Lexington and Major Carrie Kerner of Niceville, Florida; sister, Filena Miller of Winner South Dakota.