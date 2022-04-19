Menu
John L. McGuire
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
KEARNEY - John L. McGuire, 62, of Kearney died Friday, April 15, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Church in Wood River followed by the rosary at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Private internment services will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wood River.
Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
--
John was born Dec. 29, 1959, in Grand Island, to F. Morris and Monica (McCann) McGuire. He grew up on the family farm in Wood River. He attended District 5 grade school and graduated in 1978 from Grand Island Central Catholic High School. He attended Mount Marty College, Central Nebraska Community College, and UNK where he received a bachelor's degree in communication.
John enjoyed music and politics, his time in college, and especially the years he worked as a volunteer at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Survivors include his sisters, Julie McGuire of Denver, Angela (Dirk) Nickel of Kearney, Kate McGuire of Grand Island; brothers, Patrick (Rhonda) McGuire of Wood River, Matthew McGuire of Kenesaw; and nephew James (Karen) McGuire of Elkhart, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Tim; and sister Margaret.
The family wishes to thank the many friends who showed kindness to John, with special thanks to Dr. Lissa Woodruff and the staff at CHI Health Good Samaritan, Father Joe Hannappel, Jason Sharp and Dr. Rob Messbarger.
Memorials are kindly suggested to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation or the Autism Society of Nebraska at P.O. Box 83559 Lincoln, NE.
Visit apfelfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
