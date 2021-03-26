To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So sorry to hear of your loss, Jeannie. Praying that God will give you peace and comfort at this time.
Chaplin Bill Edwards
March 29, 2021
So sad to hear of Gator´s passing. Will always remember his smile, laughter and love of cooking! Jeannie, May the love of family and friends bring you comfort and strength during this time. Prayers and love!