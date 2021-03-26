Menu
John "Gary" Morton
KEARNEY - John "Gary" Morton, 63, of Kearney died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of your loss, Jeannie. Praying that God will give you peace and comfort at this time.
Chaplin Bill Edwards
March 29, 2021
So sad to hear of Gator´s passing. Will always remember his smile, laughter and love of cooking! Jeannie, May the love of family and friends bring you comfort and strength during this time. Prayers and love!
Jody Suchan
March 26, 2021
