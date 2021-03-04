KEARNEY - John Paul Murphy, 70, of Kearney died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
John Paul Murphy was born Sept. 7, 1950, in Kearney to Charles and M. Barbara Murphy.
He is survived by 12 siblings, Tom Murphy of Kihei, Hawaii, Charlene (Bruce) Moats of Kearney, Ed (Vera) Murphy of WaKeeney, Kansas, Mary Dady of San Antonio, Jane (Brian) Moody of Kearney, Patrick (Veronica) Murphy of Kearney, Jim Murphy of Kearney, Marty Murphy of Denver, Kate Murphy of Kearney, Mike (Sandi) Murphy of Baker, Florida, Joe (Aiko) Murphy of Chandler, Arizona, and Sheila Murphy of Omaha; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Jackson Murphy; and special friend, Ilene Anson.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 4, 2021.