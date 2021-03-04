Menu
John Murphy
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - John Paul Murphy, 70, of Kearney died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
John Paul Murphy was born Sept. 7, 1950, in Kearney to Charles and M. Barbara Murphy.
He is survived by 12 siblings, Tom Murphy of Kihei, Hawaii, Charlene (Bruce) Moats of Kearney, Ed (Vera) Murphy of WaKeeney, Kansas, Mary Dady of San Antonio, Jane (Brian) Moody of Kearney, Patrick (Veronica) Murphy of Kearney, Jim Murphy of Kearney, Marty Murphy of Denver, Kate Murphy of Kearney, Mike (Sandi) Murphy of Baker, Florida, Joe (Aiko) Murphy of Chandler, Arizona, and Sheila Murphy of Omaha; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Jackson Murphy; and special friend, Ilene Anson.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences online.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John was the best neighbor I have ever had. He will be missed dearly along with Roscoe.
Carrie Samples
March 21, 2021
Rich and Paige Murphy-Floyd
March 15, 2021
Sorry for your loss Charlene. May he Rest In Peace
Pat and Blanche Worthing
March 7, 2021
I am so very sorry about John's passing. I send my deepest condolances to all the Murphys.
Ruth Ann Gutschenritter McDonald
March 5, 2021
Murph was my best friend. The best friend anyone could ever have. I will miss him every day the rest of my life. He gave me so much. I lost part of my heart the day he died. Sending love and sympathy to his big wonderful family he loved so much. . Bob
Bob Jasa
March 5, 2021
To all the Murphy´s so sorry to hear of Johns passing our family truly enjoyed John always seemed t be happy and content never ever saw him angry or in a bad mood sad knowing I´ll never see him again sending our love and sympathies to all of the Murphys
Diana Clausen
March 4, 2021
I was very saddened to hear of John´s passing. I remember him with a twinkle in his eyes and a big grin..... you have a wonderful family and I send my sympathy and loving blessings to each one of your family members.....always remembered, never forgotten.
Patty (Barney) Engdahl
March 4, 2021
