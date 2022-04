KEARNEY - John P. Patsios, 63, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home.Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Kearney Cemetery. Father Christopher Morris will officiate.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.