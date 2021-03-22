CALLAWAY - John D. Rockwell, 55, of Callaway died Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Callaway Community Church with the Rev. Dean Haidle officiating. The services will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
John David Rockwell was born Sept. 30, 1965, at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to DonLee LaVern and Floy Ann (Leslie) Rockwell.
On July 25, 1987, John married Karla Cole at First Baptist Church in Arnold.
Survivors include his wife, Karla of Callaway; daughter, Brandy Mason of Callaway; his mother and stepfather, Floy and Curt Saville of Bella Vista, Arkansas; sister, Donna Skalak of Lincoln; and four grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2021.