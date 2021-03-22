Menu
John Rockwell
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
CALLAWAY - John D. Rockwell, 55, of Callaway died Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Callaway Community Church with the Rev. Dean Haidle officiating. The services will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
John David Rockwell was born Sept. 30, 1965, at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to DonLee LaVern and Floy Ann (Leslie) Rockwell.
On July 25, 1987, John married Karla Cole at First Baptist Church in Arnold.
Survivors include his wife, Karla of Callaway; daughter, Brandy Mason of Callaway; his mother and stepfather, Floy and Curt Saville of Bella Vista, Arkansas; sister, Donna Skalak of Lincoln; and four grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Callaway Community Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
I am so sorry to hear of Don’s son passing. God bless his family at this sad time. I am his dads old schoolmate. So sorry.
Patsy Tolleson Foshee
Friend
April 21, 2021
Beautiful service in loving memory of a great godly man. John will be missed.
Erica Velez
Family
March 26, 2021
Karla and family, so sorry for the loss of your loved one. Keep his memories close to you.
LaVonne Hickenbottom
March 26, 2021
John pointed people to Jesus in much of what he gave his life too ( from farming, Motor cross course, landscaping his place, to hosting church gatherings and an area wide Easter pageant, to building and planning his new house and garage with ministry in mind). Much like John the Baptist his life said "behold the lamb of God who came to take away the sins of the world) .
Irving Jennings
Friend
March 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lea Ann Edelman
Friend
March 24, 2021
Karla, Brandy and families, I'm so sorry for your loss. May God bless you in this time of sorrow.
Julie Moore
March 24, 2021
We enjoyed getting to know John. He and Karla were very welcoming, hosting many in their home and lovely yard AND at many Easter Pageants. What a witness the pageants were.
We are grateful to have recently visited with him at the Men on the Mountain concert.
Karla, our sympathy to you and your family.
Pat & Deb Hecox
Friend
March 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. John always seemed to be smiling and joyful.
Our condolences to the family.
Kim and Aneita Strasburg
March 23, 2021
Karla, so sorry to hear of your loss. May your faith and memories help you through this tough time.
Barb & Dahl Jungren
March 23, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vonna Jeane Rockwell Jackson
Family
March 22, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your this time of loss of such a wonderful person. We will always remember John with his contagious smile. Our thoughts and prayers to you, Karla.
Brad and Deb Atkins
Friend
March 22, 2021
A few years ago we happened to be driving around Garfield Table. We saw John in his shop working. We stopped and had a good visit with John before going on. My family lived in that house before Johns parents bought it. We are saddened to hear of your loss, but we all know he is in a better place now. RIP John
Keith and Annette Gift
Friend
March 22, 2021
SO very sorry Karla and family. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Please don’t hesitate to call if we can help in any way. ❤
Deb & Steve Miller
Friend
March 22, 2021
Thinking of you. Carla. Sending. Prayers and sympathy to you all in the loss of John.
Leon and Bonnie Weinmsn
Friend
March 21, 2021
Prayers are with all of you. May God be next to each of you in the following days ahead.
Don and Karen Hendrickson
Acquaintance
March 21, 2021
