Johnny Smith

Georgetown, Ky. resident, 82

GEORGETOWN, Ky. - Johnny Warren Smith, 82, of Georgetown, Ky., husband to Chiyoko Hashikomi Smith, died Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Thursday at Johnson's Funeral Home conducted by the Rev. Benjamin Monroe.

Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery.

Casket bearers will be Joey Valdez, Christian Adair, Kev Barnett, David Bruce, Jim Smith, Jeff Carey, Yuzuru Ito and Kevin Dale.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Born in Allred, Tenn., he was the son of the late Gerstel and Ora Kanatser Smith. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Kearney, he retired as President of Toyo Seat USA Corp after 28 years of service. He attended Harmony Christian Church, was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and working with his flowers, trees and yard.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Jim (Anne Marie) Smith, Paula (Bill) Glenn and Kim Valdez; step children, David (Sanae) Bruce, Dawn Bruce and Darlene (Jeff) Carey; siblings, Dorothy (Bill) Ledbetter and Danny (Linda) smith; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bill) Majors, Sarah (Erric) Unger, Joey Valdez, Colbey (Christian) Adair, Meggan Barnett, Kassy (Daniel) Kiskaden, Kev Barnett, Mary Bruce, Lucas and Tabitha Carey; great-grandchildren, Spencer, Oakley and Brantley Valdez, Jensen and Jasper Kiskaden.

He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Carol Ann McFarland Smith; as well as numerous siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society.

Visit johnsonsfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.