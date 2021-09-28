Menu
Jose Alberto Lopez-Ibarra
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
LEXINGTON - Jose Alberto Lopez-Ibarra, 30, of Lexington died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Lexington.
Mass of Christian burial will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez officiating.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. A rosary will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.
Jose was born July 26, 1991, in Puruandiro, Michoacan, Mexico, to Manuel Lopez-Mendez and Virginia Ibarra-de Lopez.
Survivors include his parents, Manuel Lopez-Mendez and Virginia Ibarra-de Lopez of Lexington; his daughter, Jenna Faye Lopez of Lexington; siblings, Victor Lopez of Lexington, Yohana Reyes of Fernley, Nevada, Lizbeth Lopez of Omaha and Daniela Lopez of Lexington; and his grandmother, Maria Salud Lemus of Lindsey, Calif.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Sep
28
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Ann’s Catholic Church
Lexington, NE
Sep
29
Mass of Christian Burial
3:00p.m.
St. Ann’s Catholic Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
