LEXINGTON - Jose Alberto Lopez-Ibarra, 30, of Lexington died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Lexington.

Mass of Christian burial will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez officiating.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. A rosary will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.

Jose was born July 26, 1991, in Puruandiro, Michoacan, Mexico, to Manuel Lopez-Mendez and Virginia Ibarra-de Lopez.

Survivors include his parents, Manuel Lopez-Mendez and Virginia Ibarra-de Lopez of Lexington; his daughter, Jenna Faye Lopez of Lexington; siblings, Victor Lopez of Lexington, Yohana Reyes of Fernley, Nevada, Lizbeth Lopez of Omaha and Daniela Lopez of Lexington; and his grandmother, Maria Salud Lemus of Lindsey, Calif.

