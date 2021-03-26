OMAHA - Joseph Roy-Dean Benson, 8 days old, died in his mother and father's arms on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Omaha Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.
Celebration of life services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Harlan County Ag Center in Orleans with Bruce Mertens officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will follow at Stamford Cemetery.
A visitation will be one hour before the service.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.
He was born Monday, March 15, 2021, at Holdrege to Chas Preitauer and Jed Benson of Stamford. Joseph, who quickly secured the nickname Peanut, had many of the same features as his twin sister Alli and a striking resemblance to his Grandpa Dean.
Thank you to all of his doctors and nurses who cared for him during his time with us. We are so very thankful for each and every one of you, especially Phelps Memorial Health Center of Holdrege, CHI Health Good Samaritan of Kearney, Omaha Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha and all our friends and family.
Joseph is deeply loved by his dad and mom; his twin sister, Alli; big sister, Charlee; big brothers, Jackson and Henry, all of Stamford; his grandparents, Dean and RaLea Preitauer of Stamford and Joel and Alice Benson of Orleans; great-grandparents, Jack Graff of Orleans, Pat Graff of Orleans, Freda Allen of Lincoln, John Preitauer of Stamford, Gary Benson of Norfolk and Lilly Zobrist of Norfolk; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and extended relatives.
A memorial has been established in Joseph's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
