Joseph Mead "Joe" Strong
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
HOLDREGE - Joseph Mead "Joe" Strong, 90, of Holdrege died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Community Evangelical Free Church in Wilcox with the Revs. Craig Cedar and Daren Popple officiating.

Interment will follow at Wilcox Cemetery with military honors provided by Wilcox American Legion Post No. 377 in conjunction with the United States Marine Funeral Honors Team.

The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

A visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday with a family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Joe was born at Holdrege on March 7, 1931, to Roy Mead and Esther (Olsen) Strong.

On June 27, 1954, he married Pat Kuck at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege.

Survivors include his wife, Pat of Holdrege; his children, Scott Strong of Wilcox, Shawna Gardels of Wilcox, Sharisse Guthrie of Holdrege, Stacy Strong of Wilcox and Serena Stutzman of Roca; 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 13, 2021.
