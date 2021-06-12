Menu
Joseph Zimmer Jr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Joseph F. Zimmer Jr., 89, of Gibbon died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, which is north of Kearney.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday followed by a 6 p.m. vigil prayer service all at the church.
Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
NE
Jun
13
Vigil
6:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
NE
Jun
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
3801 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Jun
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
NE
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
