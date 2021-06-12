KEARNEY - Joseph F. Zimmer Jr., 89, of Gibbon died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, which is north of Kearney.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday followed by a 6 p.m. vigil prayer service all at the church.
Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 12, 2021.