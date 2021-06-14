Joseph Zimmer Jr.

Gibbon resident, 89

KEARNEY - Joseph F. Zimmer, Jr., 89, of Gibbon died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery North of Kearney.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday followed by a 6 p.m. Vigil Prayer Service all at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.

