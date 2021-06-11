Joseph Zimmer

Gibbon resident, 89

KEARNEY - Joseph F. Zimmer, Jr., 89, of Gibbon died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery North of Kearney.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday followed by a 6 p.m. Vigil Prayer Service all at the church.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Servces in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Francis Zimmer, Jr. was born Jan. 28, 1932, in rural Kearney to Joseph J. and Mary D. (Stittle) Zimmer. He grew up in rural Kearney. Joe attended country school and worked on the family farm until he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Army from May 1, 1952, until his honorable discharge on April 30, 1954. Following his discharge, Joe worked at Rockwell Manufacturing, and the Nebraska Turkey Growers plant in Gibbon.

Joe married Donna Wick on June 3, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church near Kearney. The couple made their home North of Kearney where they farmed for 60 plus years.

Joe was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and neighbors.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Zimmer of Gibbon; children, Stephen Zimmer of Gibbon, David (Karen) Zimmer of Gibbon, Christine (Bill) Adam of Ravenna, Daniel Zimmer and fiancé, Jeana Pineda of Gibbon, Jean (Mark) Seitz of Kearney; grandchildren, Brandon Seitz and fiancé, Madison Messersmith of Kearney, Jason Seitz, Dylan Seitz both of Kearney, Brian Zimmer of Gibbon, Sara Adam and Jamie Adam both of Ravenna; great-granddaughter, Huntley Seitz; sister, Regina Zimmer of Kearney; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Nancy Wick of Riverdale; niece, Anita (Dominec) Kreutzer of Colorado; as well as many other extended family and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Burmood; and infant twins.

Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.

