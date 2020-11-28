Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce Larsen
KEARNEY - Joyce Larsen, 70, of Kearney died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Sean Dougherty officiating.

Interment will be held prior to the services at Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church. Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.