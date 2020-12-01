KEARNEY - Joyce Larsen, 70, of Kearney died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Sean Dougherty officiating.
Interment will be held prior to the services at Kearney Cemetery.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Joyce Elaine was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney to James P. and Ruth M. (Griffin) Dobberstein on March 20, 1950. She graduated from Kearney High School and attended Kearney State College.
She married Gary D. Larsen on Sept. 27, 1969.
Joyce was a woman of strong faith and a devoted member of First Baptist Church where she was involved in multiple church boards and committees. She was also a member of many school organizations, including serving as PTO president and Take Down Club. She enjoyed attending every one of her children's sporting events. She took great pride in being a "Wrestling Mom."
Survivors include her husband, Gary Larsen of Kearney; sons, Tim Larsen and his wife Bev and their children, Jacob, Emily and Matthew, all of Kearney; Tom Larsen of Lincoln, and Ben and his wife Brandice and their son Alexander of Visalia, California; sisters, Sheri (Bill) Boucher of Columbus and Carol Boucher of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Lois (Richard) Fitch of O'Neill; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruth Dobberstein; and brother-in-law, John Boucher.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the medical professionals and AseraCare Hospice for their passionate care.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church. Visit www.osrfh.com
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.