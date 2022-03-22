NORTH PLATTE - Judith A Magnus, age 81, of Valentine, formerly of Arapahoe, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Great Plains Health Center in North Platte.
Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wenburg Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St., Arapahoe. Funeral services will be Friday, March 25 at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Arapahoe, with Rev. James Moshier, officiating. Service will be livestreamed on "Trinity Lutheran Church of Arapahoe" Facebook page. Interment will follow at Geneva Cemetery, Geneva, Nebraska at 3:30 PM. Memorial may be given in her name and will be designated at a later date. Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.
--
She was born Feb. 17, 1941, in Adams County, Neb. She was adopted in July of 1941 by Walter and Mildred (Maple) Schroeder.
She was confirmed May 28, 1959, in Deshler at St. Peters Lutheran Church. She graduated from Alexandria High School, in Alexandria with the class of 1959.
Judith married Roger Magnus on June 7, 1959, and went on to have four daughters, Laurie, Deb, Peggy and Kathy. Later was step-mom to three sons and a daughter. Judy was a mother to her four girls and to her step-kids and countless kids throughout her life. She became Granny to even more.
Judy was Roger's business partner, bookkeeper and all-around right hand. She was a meticulous housekeeper and sewed clothing for the girls along with costumes for many. Baking and cooking was always a passion and her unconditional love for animals. She was a Girl Scout and Brownie leader and a 4-H leader. She helped organize many activities for school projects, programs, proms and prom get-togethers before it was even thought of. She followed the girls and their classmates in all sporting events and this continued for many years to come with her grandchildren and their classmates.
Judy's last 15 years in Arapahoe were spent with Hunt Nebraska working, planning, organizing and taking care of the day to day tasks. In September 2021, Judy retired to Valentine.
Survivors include her four daughters Laurie Magnus-Warner of Holbrook, Deb (Russ) Carlson of Arapahoe, Peggy (Brad) Arrowsmith of Valentine and Kathy (Tim) DeVries of Holbrook; three grandsons, Brady and Laine DeVries and Tyrea Warner of Arapahoe; two "bonus" granddaughters Sharita Burton of Arapahoe and Bre Bennett of Eagleville, Mo.; four step-children Paul, Mitchell, Jodi and Tobey Spanel, and many relatives and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Gail Warner; and step-son Jamie Spanel.
Visit wenburgfuneralhome.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2022.