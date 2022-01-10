Menu
Judith Monica McClain
LOOMIS - Judith Monica McClain, 67, of Loomis died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Evangelical Free Church in Loomis with the Rev. Tom Thompson officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Loomis Evangelical Free Church Facebook page.
Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery at Bertrand.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.
Judy was born in Oxford, the second of three children born to John and Joan (Childers) Hemelstrand.
On Feb. 14, 1987, she married Marvin "Mac" McClain in Edison. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Survivors include her three children, Joseph McClain of Hastings, Jessica McClain of Red Cloud and Jon McClain of Overton; one sister, Julie Monter of Aurora; and eight grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Livestreamed via the Loomis Evangelical Free Church Facebook page
NE
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Evangelical Free Church
Loomis, NE
So sorry for your loss praying for you all. What a sweet lady, I got to know Judy and Julie through Rainbow girls back.in the day
Linda Thayer Dunlay
January 10, 2022
