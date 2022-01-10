LOOMIS - Judith Monica McClain, 67, of Loomis died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Evangelical Free Church in Loomis with the Rev. Tom Thompson officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Loomis Evangelical Free Church Facebook page.

Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery at Bertrand.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.

Judy was born in Oxford, the second of three children born to John and Joan (Childers) Hemelstrand.

On Feb. 14, 1987, she married Marvin "Mac" McClain in Edison. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Survivors include her three children, Joseph McClain of Hastings, Jessica McClain of Red Cloud and Jon McClain of Overton; one sister, Julie Monter of Aurora; and eight grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 10, 2022.