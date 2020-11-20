Menu
Julie Ross
1970 - 2020
BORN
July 13, 1970
DIED
November 14, 2020
OMAHA - Julie Ross, 50, of Fremont died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Mass of Christian burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway with Father Thomas Gudipalli and Father James Heithoff, co-celebrants. The Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Facebook page. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a rosary to follow at 5 p.m. at the church.
Social distancing and face masks are required.
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
Julie was born July 13, 1970, in Omaha and was immediately adopted by her loving parents Junior and Nancy Willis of Callaway.
Julie married Gene Ross on June 3, 1994.
Survivors include her husband, Gene; two sons, Jacob of Fremont and Jackson who is attending Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas; her mother, Nancy Willis of Callaway; and brother, Jeff Willis of Callaway.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
, Callaway, Nebraska 68825
Nov
22
Rosary
5:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
, Callaway, Nebraska 68825
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
, Callaway, Nebraska 68825
GUEST BOOK
Gene, Jacob, and Jackson,
I am so very sorry for your loss. Julie was there for me and my boys when I needed her most. I will never forget that. She touched so many lives just by being her... a gifted, patient, wonderful person. Sending love and prayers for you all.
Lisa Knoepfel
Friend
November 19, 2020
My sincere condolences to you and your family.
John Ayres
Coworker
November 19, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss.
Les and Diana Packard
Coworker
November 19, 2020
MINDY NELSON
November 19, 2020
Our prayers are with you Nancy! To all Julie's family our hearts are breaking for your loss. Hugs & Prayers to all!
Sherry Weatherly
Friend
November 19, 2020
Jeffry Madsen
November 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Sherisse Wilkie
Coworker
November 19, 2020
Bob Gramlich
November 19, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Don & Sue Zimmerman
Coworker
November 19, 2020
Nancy, You and your family are in our prayers. Our heartfelt condolences.
Clark & Shelly Griffith
Friend
November 19, 2020
Cory Piercy
November 19, 2020
Heartfelt prayers being sent to Gene, Jacob, Jackson and Julie's family. I am so deeply sadden in the passing of Julie.

Eternal rest unto Julie, O Lord, and let the perpetual light shine upon her. May Julie's soul and all souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Laurie Clark
Friend
November 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We will love and support Jackson and be there for him at all times.
Libby Headid
Friend
November 19, 2020
Julie radiated love and light everywhere she went. I’ll never forget her great smile and fierce love for her sons. The world is a little dimmer without her in it. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Tara Borisow
Friend
November 18, 2020
Words can’t describe how much I miss you! What a blessing you are to me and my family! Thank you for your friendship, laughs, tears and long conversations! God welcomed home an amazing Angel! This is not good-bye, I will see you again in heaven
Kathy Show
Friend
November 18, 2020
Julie was by far one of the most beautiful kind loving souls I have ever met. This world seems dimmer without her. I am so sorry to Julie’s family that you have to endure this loss. I could never thank her enough for what she has done for my son.
Crystal and Teegan Foust
Friend
November 18, 2020
Nancy and family so sorry to hear about Julie. Our thoughts love and prayers are with all of you. ❤ May Jesus hold all of you in his loving arms, God Bless you
Tom & Tommye Ellison
Friend
November 18, 2020
a loved one
November 18, 2020
Gene, Jacob & Jackson ~ I am deeply saddened to hear about Julie, and I’m so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed seeing her at her dental appointments. She was a great person and mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Seana (Evergreen Dental)
November 18, 2020
Joshua Mosier
November 18, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Julie ✝
Kathy Bliven
Friend
November 18, 2020