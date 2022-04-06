Menu
June Boehler
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - June E. (Karlson) Boehler, 90, of Holdrege, formerly of Orleans, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Maurice Current and Father Thomas Lux serving as concelebrants.
Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery at Orleans.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
A memorial has been established in June's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 6, 2022.
