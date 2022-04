HOLDREGE - June E. (Karlson) Boehler, 90, of Holdrege, formerly of Orleans, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege.A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Maurice Current and Father Thomas Lux serving as concelebrants.Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery at Orleans.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.A memorial has been established in June's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.