June Boehler
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
HOLDREGE - June Elaine (Karlson) Boehler, 90, of Holdrege, formerly of Orleans, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Maurice Current and Father Thomas Lux serving as concelebrants.
Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery at Orleans.
The service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
June was born June 12, 1931, at the Karlson farm, northwest of Funk, to Bertil Rudolph and Gladys Violet (Norman) Karlson.
On July 23, 1953, June married Conrad J. "Connie" Boehler. On Oct. 4, 2006, Conrad preceded June in death.
Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Hartzog of Holdrege; her four sons, John Boehler of Holdrege, Bryce Boehler of Omaha, Michael Boehler of Minden and Scott Boehler of Waverly; one sister, Gayle Fandry of Hastings; 12 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Apr
8
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Apr
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Orleans, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
